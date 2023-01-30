Marc Anthony couldn't hold back his tears when he saw his bride, Nadia Ferreira, walk down the aisle. In a video from the couple's nuptials in Miami on Saturday, the Miss Universe contestant gave followers a look at their star-studded wedding and the moments leading up to the pair saying, "I do."

The sweet clip sees Ferreira walk down the aisle alongside her father, her gorgeous lace gown gliding down the white aisle. When the camera pans to Anthony, the 54-year-old singer is visibly overcome with emotion, holding his head in his hands as he wipes away tears. Elsewhere in the video, Ferreira shares a look at the bridal party, groomsmen, the ceremony and more.

"Mr & Mrs. Muñiz 🤍," the 23-year-old model captioned the video.

Saturday's star-studded affair included a guest list which saw the likes of David and Victoria Beckham and their kids Harper, Romeo and Cruz as well as Maluma, Romeo Santos, Louis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek, Leah Remini, David Grutman and more. Anthony and his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez's kids, Max and Emme, 15, were not in attendance.

It was a black-tie affair, with a source exclusively telling ET that the couple's 250 guests arrived for the ceremony at 7:00 p.m. and partied into the night, with most guests leaving the venue around 4:00 a.m. Ferreira, 23 wore a lace gown by Galia Lahav, while Anthony, 54, meanwhile, was dapper in Christian Dior.

"Nadia looked absolutely stunning in her elegant lace dress by Galia Lahav and when Marc saw her for the first time, he teared up and was emotional," the source told ET Sunday.

DJ Cassidy, who DJ'd Jay-Z and Beyonce's wedding, and most recently Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding, was on the turn tables, with a performance from Remini’s husband Angelo's Latin band, kicking things off during dinner. Latin food was served along with steak and lobster.

Cassidy got everyone on the dance floor with a medley of tracks which included everything from "September" by Earth Wind and Fire, "Despacito", Pit Bull's "Give Me Everything Tonight", "We Are Family" and of course, Anthony's classic "Vivir mi Vida."

The source told ET that the ceremony and cocktail hour took place in a different part of the museum with guests ushered to a huge outdoor tent overlooking the water in Miami. The tent was decorated in all-white florals, while the ceiling, walls, centerpieces, stage and dance floor were all covered with white roses, as seen in Ferreira's video.

Per the source, the couple danced their first dance to "You Are So Beautiful" by Joe Cocker before speeches by the wedding party began. David served as Anthony's best man and gave one of the first speeches of the night.

"It was very endearing, and the room was moved. He mentioned how long they have known each other and how they instantly became friends," the source told ET of the soccer star's emotional speech. Mexican businessman, Carlos Slim, was Anthony's other best man, with Slim's wife serving as Ferreira's maid of honor.

After the ceremony, DJ Cassidy invited guests upstairs for an afterparty on the second level of the museum, overlooking the water. The source told ET that the dance floor was a huge party, and not one person was sitting.

In addition to the bride and groom, the source says the Beckhams were on the dance floor all night, with David and Anthony even having a dance-off.

Everyone seemed very happy and was having a great time, the source shared. Hayek was also seen living it up on the dance floor with the Magic Mike's Last Dance star dancing with both the bride and groom.

"Nadia and Marc looked like they were on cloud nine and neither of them stopped smiling throughout the entire night," the source added. "The whole wedding was a fairytale, and you could feel the love between Marc and Nadia. They were both beaming with happiness."

The couple's lavish Miami wedding comes after comes eight months after Anthony Ferreira got engaged in May.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's Star-Studded Miami Wedding

Everything to Know About Marc Anthony's Fiancée Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

Happy Birthday Marc Anthony! ET's Best Moments With the Star This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery