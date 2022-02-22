See Megan Fox's Reaction to Being Called Machine Gun Kelly's Wife at NBA All-Star Game
Megan Fox isn't Machine Gun Kelly's wife just yet. The engaged pair stepped out for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio, over the weekend, and the announcer mistakenly said they were married while introducing the famous couple.
"Please welcome Machine Gun Kelly and his wife, actress Megan Fox," the announcer said, prompting Fox, 35, to laugh and turn toward her 31-year-old fiancé.
A source tells ET that, after the announcement, "MGK didn’t react to it at all, but Megan started laughing and you can see she said, 'Did they just call me your wife?' It was very innocent and cute."
As for the rest of night, the source says that the pair was "very cozy with each other the whole time."
"MGK spoke with a lot of folks throughout the night, and was excited to see a lot of NBA legends that were there, including Magic Johnson and his wife, Cookie," the source says. "Both couples were spotted laughing and chatting together."
The source notes that, after the All-Star Game, "Megan and MGK headed out and had dinner at Cleveland restaurant TownHall."
Fox and MGK got engaged in January after more than a year of dating, just before her divorce from Brian Austin Green was made official.
"He doesn't have any lingering romantic feelings for Megan or any anger," a source told ET of Green following Fox's engagement. "Brian is happy for her, but it really isn't affecting him one way or the other. There's no bad blood or ill will between them at this point."
Following Fox's engagement news, Green had a big life update too, as his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, is pregnant with their first child together. Green already shares sons Journey, 5, Bodhi, 7, and Noah, 9, with Fox, and is dad to Kassius, 19, with Vanessa Marcil.
"Megan was a little surprised when she found out that Sharna and Brian were expecting," a source told ET of Fox's reaction to her ex's baby news. "Megan is focused on her own engagement, so she's not overthinking how this new baby will affect the family dynamic with her and Brian's boys."
As for the wedding Fox is planning, a source told ET that the actress and MGK "want something very dark yet romantic, that shows off their luxe and sexy sides, with black and red colors, lace."
The source added, "Megan and MGK know that they are each other's soulmates, so they want to get married sooner than later."
