Megan Fox was "a little surprised" by the news that her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, and his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, are expecting a child together.

A source tells ET, "Megan was a little surprised when she found out that Sharna and Brian were expecting. Megan is focused on her own engagement, so she's not overthinking how this new baby will affect the family dynamic with her and Brian's boys."

"Brian and Megan do things for the sake of the kids and have finally gotten to a point of peacefulness and respect," the source added of the newly divorced co-parents. "They balance things well and Megan knows she can't block Brian from pursuing his own happiness and does like Sharna and think she's sweet."

On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared on Instagram that he and Sharna are expecting a son.

"We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes ❤️ we are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July :))," he captioned a photo of him touching Burgess' baby bump. "@sharnaburgess, I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby ❤️😊😊."

Burgess also shared their baby news on Instagram by posting a black-and-white photo of hands on her bare stomach. The hands appear to belong to Green and the younger sons he shares with Fox, 9-year-old Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi, and 5-year-old Journey. He is also dad to 19-year-old Kassius with actress Vanessa Marcil.

"And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional 💙 Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022 @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you," she captioned the pic. "How did we get so lucky ❤️ @kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx."

As for Burgess, the source told ET she's "embracing this journey" and feeling great so far.

"Sharna is doing so well in her pregnancy and feeling great. She is embracing this journey and trying to put herself in peaceful environments and focus on her well-being before bringing a baby boy into this world," the source shared. "She's a very spiritual person and wants to do things she loves. She wants to be by the beach, surround herself by loved ones who have been by her side through everything, and just try and maintain a state of tranquility."

And it looks like Green is being an attentive boyfriend, waiting on the dancer's hand-and-foot as they anxiously await the arrival of their baby boy.

"Brian has been waiting on Sharna hand and foot. He is super excited, and over the moon. Sharna has always wanted to be a mom and when her and Brian got more serious, they knew that having a family was something they wanted in their future." the source added. "Brian thinks Sharna is going to be an awesome mom. Friends wouldn't be surprised if an engagement happened soon too."

Brian and Sharna seemingly confirmed their baby news earlier this month with a photo shoot, but Wednesday's officially Instagram announcement comes a week after it was revealed that his divorce from Megan was finalized.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Expecting First Child Together!



