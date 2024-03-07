Crikey, mate! Robert Irwin is a natural on the runway!

The 20-year-old made his runway debut Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia, in a Tomba showcase during the Suit Up Runway at the 2024 Melbourne Fashion Festival. Irwin looked dapper in a number of wardrobe changes, from nailing down a sophisticated look in a tuxedo to a turquoise double-breasted suede suit and white turtleneck.

Over on his TikTok, the famed conservationist and zookeeper posted video of his runway highlights.

"Never imagined I'd be walking the runway, but here we are!" he captioned the post. "Wow, thanks for an amazing night Melbourne Fashion Festival!"

Ahead of the evening's festivities, Irwin looked just as sharp in a classic black tux as he walked the red carpet.

Irwin cleans up nicely no doubt, and the runway debut is a far departure from his trademark khaki short-sleeve shirt and shorts everyone's used to seeing him in while walking the grounds of the Australia Zoo.

Irwin's fashion show participation comes nearly two weeks after he revealed in an interview with The Australian's Women Weekly what he'd like to ask his late dad, the famed and iconic conservationist Steve Irwin.

"There is not a day that goes by that I don't think: 'Gosh, I wonder what I'd ask Dad if he was here,'" Irwin admits, who was only three when his father died. "When you lose someone, a father figure, at such a young age, who is such a commanding presence of positivity and everything that is good in the world, of course all I want is for him to be here for me; to go, 'What do you think about this? What do you think about that?' There are so many things I wish I could ask him on so many levels."

