Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey Break Up After 2 Years of Dating

Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey have broken up after two years of dating.

Robert, 20, took to his Instagram Story on Friday to share a joint statement, in which he said they "decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all of the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future."

He added, "We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths." In closing, Robert said the former couple will not be commenting further on the breakup and they "really appreciate your respect and privacy at this time."

Robert and Rorie, 20, were first linked in November 2022, after they were spotted out on a date in Queensland. They kept to themselves for the most part, but they made things red carpet official at the Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in July 2023.

Like Robert, whose father was the late and beloved zookeeper-conservationist Steve Irwin, Rorie also has a famous family connection. Her mom, Kate Ledger, is the sister of late Australian actor Heath Ledger. Kate owns a design and media productions company, and Rorie's father, Nathan Buckey, is a floor coverings store owner. Rorie also has an identical sister, Scarlett.

Following the red-carpet debut, things seemed to be going great for Robert and Rorie. So much so, Robert's sister, Bindi Irwin, gushed over Rorie in a sweet family photo that featured her husband, Chandler Powell.

After paying tribute to her mom and brother, Bindi then gave Rorie the seal of approval.

"My brother’s gorgeous girlfriend, @roriebuckey - Sweetest soul, beautiful friend, I love her dearly and you’ll usually see Grace just following her around because she adores her," Bindi wrote at the time.

As for why Robert and Rorie broke up, that is unknown at this time.

