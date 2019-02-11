See the Best Backstage Moments With ET at the 2019 GRAMMYs!

The 2019 GRAMMYs was definitely a night to remember.

Only ET's Kevin Frazier was backstage at the star-studded ceremony, where we got exclusive moments with the night's biggest stars. Let's take a look back at the highlights.

Michelle Obama steals the show:

The former first lady made A-listers in the audience go wild when she made a surprise appearance during host Alicia Keys' monologue, appearing alongside Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez.

"It was beautiful, it was Alicia's brainchild," Lopez told ET backstage, spilling on how it all came together. "She wanted to show unity, good energy and great vibes throughout the night. It was the perfect way to do it."

Pinkett Smith also dished on what Obama's involvement entailed.

"We had to keep the secret for Alicia ... we [also] had to keep it on the low especially because our forever first lady was here, so for security purposes, we had to keep it on the low," she said.

ET caught Obama herself backstage, who looked beyond glamorous in a Sachin & Babi glittery silver jumpsuit.

"Thank you, babe," she said with a smile as she made her way backstage with security.

When John Mayer spoke to ET, he called the moment with Obama "beautiful."

"It’s a beautiful, dignified, classy night of music and it’s what the world needs rights now," he said.

Lopez passionately defends her Motown tribute:

Lopez gave her Motown tribute her all on Sunday night, and teared up while talking about what the music meant to her growing up.

"It was for my mom. It was so nice," she said. "We would have Motown on in the living room -- dancing and singing. She passed the songs on to us. It was a dream come true. ... Singing up there with Smokey Robinson, like, I gotta pinch myself. I grew up on all those songs and because my mom loved him so much she passed him on to us. It’s just a dream come true."

She also addressed critics who questioned if she was the best artist to lead the Motown tribute.

"You know, the thing about music is that it inspires all -- any type of music can inspire any type of artist," she noted. "You can’t tell people what to love. You can't tell people what they can and can’t do, what they should sing or not sing. You gotta do what’s in your heart ... I’m just very humbled and honored to be able to have sung those songs. "

Post Malone says he "messed up" during his performance:

Though the rapper's performance with the Red Hot Chili Peppers was well received, he was self-deprecating backstage after his big moment.

"It was fun, man. We had a good time," he said. "I messed up in the beginning but I still had a kickass time. I hope it wasn't too terrible."

Lady Gaga gets overwhelmed:

The singer gave an intense performance of "Shallow" with Mark Ronson during the ceremony, and was emotional after singing her heart out.

"I had a great time, man," she told ET. "I love playing music and I just love everybody in that room, and I was just so happy to sing for the world, you know? It’s a blessing every day."

"You know, it’s a really special song and I know that might sound like not a good thing to say coming from the person that co-wrote it," she continued before talking about how "Shallow" came about. "But we had a special moment in that room together, me and [co-writers] Mark Ronson and Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. It was two guitars, a bass, a piano, a typewriter and us talking and singing back and forth and having a conversation. And it’s a conversation between a man and a woman and I think that represents a lot, you know? We all in this world, we need to keep talkin’ and we need to keep talkin’ about the things that are important -- not the shallow sh**, but the deep ones."

Dua Lipa finishes her GRAMMY speech backstage:

Dua Lipa was in tears as she accepted the Best New Artist GRAMMY, getting emotional when ET caught up with the British singer backstage.

"I didn’t really expect it. And although I imagined that moment probably my whole life, I was petrified when I went up on stage,” she admitted. "There were so many people I wanted to thank. My fans, always my fans. I know I thanked them tonight, but I need to stress that again because they’ve really given me this opportunity. It really takes an army, and I’m so grateful to have the support that I do. And to be British and to have that recognition, it just blows my mind.”

"It is electricity that goes through my body," she said about her big moment. "Honestly, it was just, I… I don’t know. I was shaking like a leaf, as you can tell. I’ve had a little bit of a tough time trying to get my words out. But I’m beyond honored and ecstatic and grateful for this crazy moment in my life that I can never replicate that feeling ever again.”

Maren Morris says she's on "cloud nine" after being part of the Dolly Parton tribute:

Morris sang in the Dolly Parton tribute during the ceremony alongside Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Little Big Town and Miley Cyrus, and was glowing after the performance. Morris sang "After the Gold Rush" alongside Cyrus and Parton herself.

"Pretty epic, just sang with Dolly and all my friends," she told ET. "I'm just on cloud nine right now. I'm so happy for Dolly, she's had an amazing week."

ET spoke with Parton on the GRAMMYs red carpet, where she gushed about "singing with all those young gals." Watch the video below for more:

