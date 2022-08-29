Tyra Banks and her newly named co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro, have entered the world of Disney in the latest promo for Dancing With the Stars.

In the teaser, shared to Instagram Monday, Banks and Ribeiro, who are co-hosting season 31 of the long-running series marvel at the show's new landscape now that the dance competition series has made the move to streaming, going from ABC to Disney+.

"Uh, Tyra, I don't think we're in L.A. anymore," a bewildered Ribeiro tells Banks -- both of whom are dressed in their DWTS finest. "No, this is a completely different ballroom," the supermodel-turned-TV-host responds.

With a little Disney magic sprinkled in by none other than Tinkerbell herself, the promo then pans to a montage of the show's professional dancers, all ready to hit the ballroom floor and compete for the coveted mirrorball trophy.

Ribeiro and Banks then do a little dancing of their own, twisting and turning as they turn towards the camera to promise a "whole new world" for this year's cast.

"Can't wait to watch the stars enter a whole new world," Banks says. "It'll be a season to remember," Ribeiro adds.

The show's logo then appears over a Mickey Mouse-eared disco ball, reminding viewers when they can tune in.

"Let's keep this dance party going," Banks tells her co-host, before the pair walk off, hand-in-hand, ready to dance the night away.

The promo got the stamp of approval from DWTS pros past and present, including Peta Murgatroyd who commented, "Such a cool ad! 😍," and Jenna Johnson writing, "Ummmmm yes please 😍😍."

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba also commented, sharing her excitement for the upcoming season, "Paddles ready. ❤️🔟🔟🔟🔟💃🏻🕺🏽🪩🪩🪩🪩👯‍♀️."

While Season 31 sees the turn of Banks, it also sees longtime judges Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli all returning to the judges' table, while Derek Hough will also be back.

This is the second promo released for the show's highly anticipated upcoming season. In another teaser, released earlier this month, Daniella Karagach -- who won the mirrorball trophy last season with Iman Shumpert -- and Pasha Pashkov, as well as Artem Chigvintsev, Witney Carson, Brandon Armstrong and Cheryl Burke star as they help inform viewers who were unaware or had simply forgotten about the franchise's move from ABC to Disney+ and how they can tune in for the new season.

The teaser opens with Karagach and Pashkov finishing a dance routine on TV as a family watches together in the living room before the daughter exclaims, "Dancing With the Stars is moving to Disney+?"

Karagach and Pashkov, along with the other DWTS pros, then magically appear in the family's living room to dance with the family members.

"Let the magic of dance come alive," Karagach says, throwing some magic fairy dust in the air before she twirls into the family's home and turns it into their own personal ballroom dance floor.

Almost as if they're expecting some hiccups along the way in its inaugural streaming season, the promo ends with the majority of the family members giving the performance "10s" across the board -- except for grandma, who scores it a "9."

"We can't expect perfection on the first try," the grandmother reasons.

Disney+

Dancing With the Stars streams live starting Monday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

RELATED CONTENT

Dixie D'Amelio Reacts to Mom and Charli's 'DWTS' Casting Rumors

'Dancing With the Stars' Hypes Up Disney+ Move in Glittery New Promo

'Dancing With the Stars' Sets Season 31 Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Brooke Burke Calls Out Tyra Banks’ ‘Diva’ Ways on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery