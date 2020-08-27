Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK's collaboration is finally here! The global superstars released their highly anticipated single, titled "Ice Cream," as well as its accompanying music video -- and fans can't get enough!

The ladies get fun and flirty in the pastel, dessert-themed visual, which sees Gomez wearing a red-and-white striped two-piece, white sailor hat and gloves as she drives an ice cream truck. Meanwhile, the K-pop stars, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, are all dressed up in stylish colorful ensembles, as they show off their choreographed dance moves in a number of playful settings.

"Come a little closer 'cause you looking thirsty/I'ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee," Gomez sings. Watch the video below.

"Ice Cream" is a follow-up to BLACKPINK's "How You Like That," which surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify in under a month. The song was written by Gomez, as well as fellow pop icon Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét, TEDDY, Tommy Brown, Steven Franks, Bekuh BOOM and 24. In May, they were featured on Lady Gaga's upbeat track, "Sour Candy," off her album, Chromatica.

The singers had been teasing "Ice Cream" all week, sharing a teaser of the music video on Wednesday. Gomez also revealed that she would be releasing her own flavor or Serendipity ice cream inspired by the track.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music, the K-pop singer said that their collab was "very natural."

"We were very aware of her, we were big fans, and are under this same record label," the group expressed. "When this song came out on song cam, we had it for a while, and we had the idea to have Selena on it, because we obviously knew she would fit into it right away."

Gomez on her end added, "The girls are so cool and I love their music...I had such a good time with them over FaceTime, and when we could talk."

The former Disney Channel star, meanwhile, released her third solo studio album, Rare, in January. The 28-year-old singer has been keeping busy amid quarantine. Her HBO Max cooking series, Selena + Chef, was also renewed for a second season on Thursday, and her Rare Beauty makeup brand will drop on Sept. 3.

For more on Gomez, watch below.

