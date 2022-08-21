Selena Gomez's relationship with her little sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, is anything but sour. The Only Murders in the Building actress took to TikTok Saturday to share a throwback of her and Gracie sharing a sweet sister moment while attending Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour.

In the heartwarming clip, Selena, who appears to be wearing a Sour Tour bucket hat, faces Gracie as they belt out the words to Rodrigo's hit track, "Drivers License."

"And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone," the pair sing, as Selena affectionately gives her little sister a tap on the nose.

Gracie leans in for hug, and the sisters embrace as the 13-second clip comes to a close.

The TikTok was met with lots of love in the comments from fans who seemed to be moved by the touching moment.

"SELENA AND HER SISTER 🥺🥺," one follower wrote. "This is so beautiful," another said, with a third user adding, "Definitely core memory that will be with her forever."

Gracie has made several appearances on Selena's TikTok, including last August when the 9-year-old hilariously trolled the pop star.

In the clip, Gracie looks at Selena, saying, "You embarrass me."

It's clear to see why, as Selena attempts to make a video before declaring, "I just deleted the whole TikTok!" in a frustrated voice.

Selena then tries to transfer the sisterly duo over to a platform she's more familiar with, saying, "See, this is where it's at. Snapchat is... wait... what?!"

Selena, now a TikTok expert, seemed to be struggling with all forms of social media that day, jokingly captioning the TikTok, "Remember snap chat guys."

A month prior, they showcased their adorable sibling dynamic in a funny back-and-forth video using audio from Full House, in which D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) argue with one another about who is better.

After lip-syncing along to lines about who was older or younger and taller or shorter, Selena -- taking on the role of older sister D.J. -- says, "I'm smarter" before Gracie, as Stephanie, quips, "I'm not falling for that!"

"Sisters," Gomez captioned the sweet sibling clip.

For more on Selena and her little sister, check out the video below.

