Look out Elsa and Anna, Selena and Gracie are ready to build a snowman!

Selena Gomez brought her adorable little sister, Gracie Teefey, along to the Frozen 2 premiere in Hollywood on Thursday night, and the pair could not have been cuter in their matching, Frozen-inspired fashions.

Selena, 27, and Gracie, 6, would have been right at home in Arendelle in their elegant ensembles, which featured a flowing white and blue floral dress underneath a blue-grey cape with feathers and sequins. Gomez completed her look with Pandora's Sparkle Hearts hoop earrings and Princess Wish ring, while both sisters added a wintery touch with a bit of silver eye shadow.

The pair shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet and even posed with some Frozen characters -- Elsa, Anna and Olaf!

Meanwhile, the Frozen 2 premiere was a family affair for a number of other celebs as well, many of whom brought their kids to see the hotly anticipated sequel.

After releasing two new songs -- "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" -- last month, Gomez is gearing up for a major performance later this month. She'll be taking the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards for her first live TV performances in two years, debuting her new songs for the awards show audience.

But despite speculation over the romantic themes in her new lyrics -- particularly given the recent marriage of her high-profile ex, Justin Bieber -- the performer isn't ready to be walking the red carpet with a romantic partner anytime soon.

Gomez took to her Instagram Story last month to set the record straight on her relationship status. "I am not dating anyone. I've been single for two years. I'm on God's timing not mine," she wrote.

See more in the video below!

