Even Selena Gomez isn't immune to the trolling of Gen Z! The 29-year-old pop star took to her TikTok account to post a funny video with her younger sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, 8.
In the clip, Gracie looks at Selena, saying, "You embarrass me."
It's clear to see why as Selena attempts to make a video before declaring, "I just deleted the whole TikTok!" in a frustrated voice.
Selena then tries to transfer the sisterly duo over to a platform she's more familiar with, saying, "See, this is where it's at. Snapchat is... wait... what?!"
Selena seemed to be struggling with all forms of social media, jokingly captioning the TikTok, "Remember snap chat guys."
@selenagomez
Remember snap chat guys♬ original sound - Selena Gomez
This isn't the first TikTok she and Gracie have attempted. Back in July, they showcased their adorable sibling dynamic in a funny back-and-forth video using audio from Full House.
Back in 2019, Selena proved she was the ultimate big sister, bringing Gracie to the premiere of Frozen 2in matching red carpet looks, complete with feathered capes and floor-length dresses.
Selena has also featured her grandfather on TikTok. Watch the clip below for more!
