Selena Gomez Hilariously Roasts Her Younger Self in TikTok Video

Selena Gomez is showing fans that she's not afraid to laugh at herself!
The 28-year-old singer took to TikTok on Thursday, poking fun at some of the comments she made about her hair while on a red carpet back in 2007. In the video, Gomez twirls around a neon-colored wig while lip syncing to audio from the interview.
"I've got a little blue going on," Gomez explained in the original interview with a reporter at the time, referencing a streak of blue in her hair. When asked about the inspiration for the blue hue, Gomez responded, "I don’t know, I like a little edge and a little pop in my hair so I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue party."
In the new now-viral video, Gomez captioned it, "To my younger self: you're not cool bro."
@selenagomez
To my younger self: you’re not cool bro♬ Teen Vogue Party - Nicholas ☆
As many Selenators know, Gomez loves a good throwback! Back in May, the Rare Beauty founder posted a throwback video of herself singing to Britney Spears' classic hit, "Don't Go Knockin' on My Door."
The video was set against a purple and blue galactic backdrop, with Gomez wearing a black T-shirt and sunglasses with blue lenses. She sand along to the pop star's classic song, at one point taking off her shades as she passionately belted out the lyrics.
"The hustle was real," Gomez captioned the clip.
The video garnered a ton of celebrity attention, including from Spears herself, who took to the comments section to react to the cute moment. "This is the most adorable thing I've ever seen!!!" Spears raved, using a series of emojis.
In addition to Spears, Gomez also received a sweet message from her mom, Mandy Teefey. "No doubt you were going to be successful," she gushed.
For more on Gomez, watch the video below.
