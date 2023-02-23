Selena Gomez is stepping back from social media. Gomez, who hopped on TikTok Live Thursday, announced that she'll be taking a second break from social media after coming to Taylor Swift's defense on the app.

"I'm very happy. I'm so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier. I'm good. I love who I am. I don't care. I'm big. I'm not. I don't care. I love who I am," Gomez began. "And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media, 'cause this is a little silly."

"And I'm 30, I'm too old for this," she added. "But I love you guys so much. And I will see you guys sooner than later. I'm gonna just take a break from everything."

The reason for Gomez's break seemingly stems from some TikTok drama that started Thursday morning, when a video showing Hailey Bieber pretending to gag at the mention of Swift resurfaced -- and it didn't take long for the Rare Beauty mogul to come to the "Anti-Hero" singer's defense.

"So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," Gomez commented on the video, which called Bieber a “mean girl." The video showed a clip from Drop the Mic, the model’s former rap battle show with Method Man.

Method Man describes a rap battle in the video as having "some of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift’s last album." In response, Bieber points a finger at her mouth and pretends to gag, before shrugging as the audience laughs.

Gomez's quick comment comes shortly after Bieber and Kylie Jenner were accused of making fun of Gomez’s eyebrows on Instagram.

Jenner shot down the accusations, writing, "This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

The Only Murders in the Building star replied to Jenner's comment with, "Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!"

Jenner, Bieber and Gomez seemed fine until Gomez started commenting on the TikTok video. Before coming to Swift's defense, Gomez wrote "I love you" in response to a video calling Jenner and Bieber "nepo babies" who were acting like "mean girls."

This is not Gomez's first break from social media. The singer-actress only recently returned to Instagram in January after four years off the app.

Last year, Gomez spoke with Good Morning America about the benefits of turning over her account to her assistant.

"I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years... It has changed my life completely," she said during the interview. "I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people."

Selena Gomez Calls Bella Hadid Her Girl Crush Seemingly Putting Feud Rumors to Rest



