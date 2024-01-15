Selena Gomez Goes Full Glam for 2023 Emmy Awards

Selena Gomez is off of Instagram but back on the red carpet!

On Monday, the Only Murders in the Building actress made her glamorous arrival at the 2023 Primetime Emmys at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, by her side.

With her hair swept up, Gomez opted for a strapless sequin gown that she paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels, Rene Caovilla Cleo velvet sandals and a bold lip. As for her hilarious dates, Martin and Short both looked dapper in tuxedos.

Gomez's appearance marks her return to the Emmys red carpet after making her debut at the ceremony in 2022. Though she is not nominated for her performance in the Hulu series, Gomez and her OMITB team are nominated in the stacked Outstanding Comedy Series category.

And Gomez kicked awards season off in style. Last week at the Golden Globes, the Selena + Chef host dazzled in fiery red dress by Giorgio Armani. On the carpet, she had a Marilyn Monroe moment -- as the bottom of the dress flew up in the breezy L.A. weather.

It was also a big night for the actress as she and her pal, Taylor Swift, had one of the evening's most viral moments when she was caught spilling some hot tea.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony will air live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu. Keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage and for the full winners' list.

