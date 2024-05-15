Selena Gomez is loving life with Benny Blanco!

A source tells ET that the couple is "doing great" amid their romance, adding that "they challenge each other in a healthy way and encourage one another to be better people."

While "Benny thinks Selena is so amazing," the "Love On" singer "loves that Benny wants the best for people and is protective of her."

That's a sentiment Gomez previously shared while speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily.

"I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you," she said. "I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."

ET's source additionally says that Blanco is "passionate and it shows," before sharing what the future looks like for the pair.

"They have talked about their future and while they don't have set plans in place, they are excited at the idea of continuing to grow together and get closer," the source says. "They make each other happy and their friends and family are thrilled for them."

The relationship update arrived shortly after Blanco gushed about his "best friend" on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

"We laugh all f**king day. She inspires me," Blanco said of his girlfriend of nearly a year. "When I look at her, I do say, I don't know a world where it could be better than this."

Howard Stern noted he was "predicting marriage" for the duo, and Blanco was quick to reply, "You and me both." The music producer said he's thinking about kids, too.

"I've got a lotta god kids, I've got a ton of nephews. It's my thing," he said. "I love being around kids."

