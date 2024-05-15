Benny Blanco is in it for the long haul with Selena Gomez. The 36-year-old music producer and song writer got candid about the serious nature of his relationship with the 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building star.

"She's truly my best friend. We laugh all f**king day. She inspires me," Blanco shared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. "When I look at her, I do say, I don't know a world where it could be better than this."

Sharing that the couple is coming up on a year of dating around the time of Gomez's July birthday, Blanco shared that he definitely has marriage on the brain.

"I'm predicting marriage," DJ Howard Stern said of the romance.

"You and me both," Blanco said, looking serious.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

But as for whether the hitmaker has picked out a ring yet, he joked while sitting barefoot during the interview, "I don't have anything. What do you mean? I've got no shoes on. I've gotta get my act together."

Stern presumed that Blanco had "no room for kids" in his life, which the artist quickly shut down.

"What do you mean? That's, like, my next goal on the box," he shared. "I've got a lotta godkids, I've got a ton of nephews. It's my thing. I love being around kids."

Blanco's comments come amid Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber's recent announcement that they are expecting their first child together. Blanco has collaborated with the Biebs in the past, but more notably, Gomez and Bieber dated on and off for years.

Gomez's relationship with Justin has been a subject of public interest for years, particularly in light of his subsequent marriage to Hailey. However, Gomez has consistently shown support for Hailey, emphasizing that there's no animosity between them.

In an Instagram post in March 2023, Gomez addressed the negative attention directed at Hailey, stating, "No one should have to experience hate or bullying." Similarly, Hailey has defended Gomez against unfounded rumors, expressing frustration with the narrative that pits women against each other.

A rep previously told ET that Hailey is a little over six months pregnant, and that she and Justin "are thrilled to be expecting a baby together. They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world."

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on Aug. 29, 2023 in New York City. - Raymond Hall/GC Images

The source added, "Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship. Hailey is such a natural caretaker and Justin knows she will be the best mom, and Hailey has always thought that Justin will make an amazing dad. Hailey, Justin, their families and loved ones are so excited for this beautiful blessing."

As for Blanco and Gomez, the couple have been opening up about their relationship more in recent months. During an interview with the Today show earlier this month, Gomez gushed about her man, saying, "It feels wonderful. He's wonderful."

RELATED CONTENT: