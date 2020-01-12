Selena Gomez wants the hate to stop.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer has a message for the trolls slamming Madison Beer on Instagram after Beer was spotted with Hailey Bieber at Craig's in West Hollywood on Saturday night -- where Gomez was also enjoying a night out with friends.

The run-in between Justin Bieber's past and present wasn't "intentional," as Gomez revealed. The 27-year-old singer hit up the celeb hotspot in a long brown coat, jeans and hoop earrings just hours after attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Dolittle. She happily posted pics and videos of her outing with pals at Craig's, which also celebrated the release of her new album, Rare.

Bieber sported a chic all-black look, while Beer followed behind her in a lighter-colored coat.

Soon afterward, however, trolls began targeting Beer on Instagram, commenting with snakes and hateful remarks on her most recent post.

"This is disgusting reading all of this," Gomez commented on Beer's photo after seeing the spiteful comments on her page. "This wasn't intentional whatsoever. I'm so disappointed that people would speak to someone like this. I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is."



"There is no issue," she added.

Bieber, meanwhile, shared a message about how "comparison is the biggest killer of happiness."

ET spoke with Gomez on Saturday at the Dolittle premiere, where she opened up about being "transparent" on Rare. See more in the video below.

