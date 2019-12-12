Selena Gomez made her sister's Frozen dreams come true!

In an interview with Nick Grimshaw on BBC One's Sounds, the 27-year-old singer opened up about taking her 6-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey, to the premiere of Frozen 2 last month. The pair were adorable at the event, even sporting matching Marc Jacobs outfits that included a white-and-blue dress and capes made of feathers and jewels.

"Honestly, it was the coolest feeling," she said of the experience. "I said to her, 'This is my favorite carpet I have ever done.' Because she's never done any of that and we didn't force her to do that. Everything we do [is] to keep her safe. But my sister's become very dramatic now, so she's all about the dresses and the glitter."

While Selena was initially worried that her little sis would get nervous in front of all the cameras on the red carpet, Gracie had the time of her life at the premiere.

"I bent down and I looked at her before we stepped on and said, 'If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand and I'll take you off immediately. And she's like, 'K,' and just walked straight on the carpet and has her full moment with the feathers," she recalled. "I'm standing there, and I'm like, 'Gracie, get me in the picture too.'"

"She was just living her life," Selena added. "She had the best time. It was like Disneyland."

