Selena Gomez Rocks Chic Little Black Dress as She Steps Out for 'Saturday Night Live' After-Party
Watch Selena Gomez Take Jabs From 'Saturday Night Live' Stars Ah…
Jason Momoa Excited to Work With Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel …
Sam Asghari Says He and Fiancée Britney Spears Are 'So Excited t…
Gwen Stefani Says She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Blake Shelton and Their …
Johnny Depp Trial: Amber Heard's Sister and Ellen Barkin Will Te…
Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen on Who Wins in a Fight:…
Johnny Depp Cracks Up During Trial After Bodyguard Mentions His …
‘Magnum P.I.’, ‘Dynasty’ and More Shows Canceled: What's Not Com…
Heather Rae Argues With Tarek El Moussa's Ex Christina Hall
Sophia Grace and Rosie Perform 'Super Bass' on 'Ellen' All Grown…
Lisa Vanderpump Says 'Never Say Never' to Returning to 'RHOBH' (…
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Daughter’s Photo and Reveal…
'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela's Parents Tell Her and Biniyam They Need…
Kendall Jenner Calls Cucumber Controversy ‘Tragic’
Benjamin Keough, Son of Lisa Marie Presley and Grandson of Elvis…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted House Hunting After Getti…
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Hannah Shares Why She Chose to …
Happy Birthday Marc Anthony! ET's Best Moments With the Star
Selena Gomez was all legs and smiles as she stepped out for the Saturday Night Live after party! Fresh from her debut hosting gig on the show, the 29-year-old waved and smiled at fans as she made her arrival inside of L’Avenue in New York City.
The Only Murders in the Building actress wore a black halter dress with a revealing slit up the side. Gomez completed her look with silver pumps. Keeping her glam simple, the actress wore a soft pink lip with minimal eye makeup. For the occasion, Gomez rocked her hair in a chic bob.
Gomez was joined at the event by BFF -- and new Only Murders in the Building co-star -- Cara Delevingne. Lewis Hamilton and Saturday’s musical guest, Post Malone, also attended the event. Saturday’s episode was the first time the “Look at her Now” singer hosted the show.
In the opening monologue, Gomez joked about using the hosting opportunity to find love. "One reason I've been very happy to host is because I'm single," Gomez shared. "And I've heard SNL is a great place to find romance!"
"Emma stone met her husband here," she joked before listing other couples who found love. "Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, and Pete [Davidson] and Machine Gun Kelly." The actress also joked about not using dating apps.
"I just want to put it out into the universe that I'm manifesting love. I'd like to say that I'm looking at my soul mate but at this point I will take anyone."
During her big night, the actress was joined by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Post Malone -- who appeared in two sketches in addition to his two performances.
RELATED CONTENT:
'SNL': Selena Gomez Jokes About Being Single and 'Manifesting Love'
Selena Gomez and Post Malone Act Like 'Divas' in Fun New 'SNL' Promo
Selena Gomez Launches Kitchenware Collection With Our Place
Inside Selena Gomez’s Apology to Hailey Bieber on TikTok
Selena Gomez Recreates Iconic 'Schitt's Creek' Scene on TikTok Ahead of 'SNL' Debut
Selena Gomez Apologizes After Being Accused of Mocking Hailey Bieber