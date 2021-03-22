Selena Gomez is missing one of her best friends. Gomez shared a few selfies of her and Taylor Swift alongside Swift's newest cat, Benjamin on Instagram Monday.

"Kinda missin this one," Gomez captioned the throwback pic. The pair appear to be at the Evermore singer's home. While they rarely post photos together, these two have been friends for more than a decade, with Gomez being one of the original member's of Swift's "Squad."

No matter what distance or busy work schedules they have between them, Gomez and Swift have always been there for each other. In Jan. 2020, the pair opened up about their special relationship to WSJ Magazine.

"I knew from when I met her I would always have her back," Swift said. "In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

As for Gomez, the "De Una Vez" singer shares that she and Swift "clicked instantly and, man, that was my girl."

"We both went through s**t at the same time," Gomez says of what brought them together. "She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age."

Swift more recently made an appearance on Gomez's HBO Max cooking series, Selena + Chef.

On the episode of the at-home cooking show, the 11-time GRAMMY winning artist makes a virtual appearance as the two besties FaceTime each other.

Chef and food personality Roy Choi is Gomez’s guest mentor, who virtually teaches the singer how to make Korean barbecue Texas breakfast tacos. After successfully putting together the dish, Gomez calls up Swift to show off her work.

“Look, I wanted to show you,” Gomez tells Swift before turning her phone to her three, delicious-looking tacos. Swift, of course, reacts like a true friend and is amazed by the presentation. Later in the convo, Swift tells Gomez, “If you don’t send me the recipe, we’re going to have words. I want to be served that.”

“I’m very jealous of your whole setup and the fact that you guys are cooking together. It’s pretty great. I’m really envious,” Swift says to both Gomez and Choi, who jokes that they can make the Folklore singer even more jealous by eating in front of her.

Gomez eventually wraps up the convo by saying, “I just wanted to show you. I’m so proud,” to which Swift responds by expressing her pride and gratitude that her friend has finally gotten into the culinary arts. “Do you know how long I’ve been waiting for you to become obsessed with cooking?” Swift quips.

