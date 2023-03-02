Selena Gomez Spends Time With Family Amid Hailey Bieber Drama
Selena Gomez Takes Social Media Break After Hailey Bieber and Ky…
Justin Bieber Makes His First Public Appearance Since Canceling …
Savannah Guthrie Leaves ‘Today’ Early as Hoda Kotb’s Absence Rem…
Matt Smith Is a Guitar-Strumming Charles Manson in 'Charlie Says…
Erika Jayne on Finding ‘Peace’ After Legal Troubles and ‘RHOBH’ …
Jay Leno Debuts New Face, New Ear After Suffering Third-Degree B…
Adrienne Bailon Houghton Reveals She Helped Deliver Her Son! (Ex…
'Chicago Fire' Addresses Taylor Kinney's Absence in New Episode
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
Watch Michael B. Jordan Call Out Former Classmate Who Made Fun o…
Jamie Lee Curtis on Why She Never Saw an Oscar Nomination Coming…
Ben Kweller Reveals His 16-Year-Old Son Dorian Was Killed
How Connie Britton’s New Drama Is a ‘Friday Night Lights’ Reunio…
North Transforms Into Dad Kanye West Alongside Kim Kardashian in…
Kelsea Ballerini Was ‘Livid’ When Morgan Evans Released ‘Over fo…
Pedro Pascal Looks Back on ‘Buffy’ Days With ‘Incredibly Kind’ S…
Ben Affleck Gets Trapped and Stuck in Sticky Parking Situation!
King Charles Evicts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Frogmore…
Hoda Kotb’s Absence from ‘Today’ Show Due to ‘Family Health Matt…
Selena Gomez is spending time with her family! The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share shots from a boat day she had with her stepdad, Brian, and younger sister, Gracie.
In some of the pics, the trio smiles as they hold up the fish they caught. Two other photos and video give fans a behind-the-scenes peek at Selena's day on the water.
"Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real," she captioned her post. "Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!"
Selena's family time comes amid drama between Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. It all started when a video showing Hailey pretending to gag at the mention of Taylor Swift resurfaced, and Selena was quick to come to her BFF's defense.
Then, Hailey and Kylie were accused of making fun of Selena's eyebrows on Instagram. Amid reports of a feud, Kylie said people were "making something out of nothing," and Selena agreed, noting, "It's all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!"
In the wake of the back and forth, Selena announced she was taking a social media break.
"I'm very happy. I'm so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier. I'm good. I love who I am. I don't care. I'm big. I'm not. I don't care. I love who I am," she began. "And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media, 'cause this is a little silly."
"And I'm 30, I'm too old for this," Selena added. "But I love you guys so much. And I will see you guys sooner than later. I'm gonna just take a break from everything."
RELATED CONTENT:
North West and Selena Gomez's Sister Gracie Teefey Goof Off on TikTok
Hailey Bieber on Favorite Thing About Being Married to Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez Announces Social Media Break After Defending Taylor Swift
Related Gallery