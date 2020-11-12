Movies

Selena Gomez to Play Silvia Vásquez-Lavado, the First Openly Gay Woman to Climb and Complete the Seven Summits

Selena Gomez at "The Dead Don't Die" New York Premiere
Selena Gomez has a new film in the works! Tempesta Films and One Community announced on Tuesday that the 28-year-old singer will star in and produce In the Shadow of the Mountain, an upcoming biopic about Silvia Vásquez-Lavado, a record-breaking, gay mountaineer. The film is based on Vásquez-Lavado's memoir of the same name, which is due out in February 2022.

The mountaineer was the first Peruvian woman to summit Mt. Everest and the first openly gay woman to complete the Seven Summits, a challenge to climb the highest mountain on each continent. Vásquez-Lavado, who was a victim of childhood assault and neglect, found healing and power in mountaineering. As such, she has organized treks to Mt. Everest base camp for other women survivors of abuse.

The film, which was optioned by Donna Gigliotti and Scott Budnick's respective production companies, will be written and directed by Elgin James. Gomez's July Moon Productions, Lara Love Hardin's Idea Architects and Vásquez-Lavado herself will produce.

4 years ago my world was forever changed as I stood atop the mother of the World aka Chomolungma, aka Sagarmatha aka Everest. One of the biggest lessons I learned was our human resiliency, our ability to overcome. 30hrs prior to reaching the summit, we encountered a horrible storm on Camp 3 that almost derailed our ability to continue. Yet our communal efforts and resilience led us to continue further to achieve this magnanimous experience. As the whole world experiences the ongoing pandemic, I trust that our resilience and ability to work together will help us overcome these challenges and put us back onto the path of our ongoing dreams. This is to dedicate to all of you and to the pursue of your life long dreams! #sisepuede #courageousgirls 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 Hace 4 años, mi vida cambio al llegar a la cima de la madre del Mundo, Chomolungma, Sagarmatha, Everest. Una de las lecciones más importantes que aprendí es nuestra capacidad humana de entereza, de superacion. 30 horas antes de llegar a la cumbre, sufrimos una tormenta tan dificil en el Campamento 3 que casi termina con nuestros sueños. Sin embargo, nuestro esfuerzo comunitario y resistencia nos hicieron llegar hasta lo mas alto. Aunque como mundo seguimos batallando la pandemia, yo confío que nuestra resistencia humana y capacidad de trabajar juntos nos ayudara a sobreponernos a estas dificultades y nos permitira regresar al camino de nuestros sueños. Con cariño dedicandoles a que continúen siguiendo sus sueños de vida! #sisepuede #courageousgirls

In an Instagram post, Vásquez-Lavado said she's "so humbled and grateful to share this thrilling news," before complimenting Gomez as "bold, talented, and brilliant."

"To all of my family and friends, thank you for all your words of encouragement and support along this road," she wrote in part. "I can’t wait to share more!"

I am so humbled and grateful to share this thrilling news, which has been in the works for the last 10months, that an all-star team has optioned my upcoming memoir In The Shadow of the Mountain (to be published 02-2022 by @madelinecjones Holt/Macmillan) for a movie adaptation. I am so honored and touched for the bold, talented, and brilliant @selenagomez in taking the starring role and as producer; To her incredible team @zackmorgenroth and @aleenkeshishian; Grateful to have the groundbreaking visionary #DonnaGigliotti and her Tempesta films involved; For the talented @elginnjames on the helm for screenplay and direction; And the support of @onecommunity films led by the trailblazer @scottbudnick1 and @lauren_denormandie None of this would have happened without the faith of my amazing family at @ideaarchitects, my incredible agent and dearest friend @laralovehardin, #dougabrams and my sweet family at WME led by #sylvierabineau and #carolinabeltran And to all of my family and friends, thank you for all your words of encouragement and support along this road. I can’t wait to share more! Link on my bio!

Meanwhile, in a press release, Gigliotti called Vásquez-Lavado "a force of nature."

"Scott and I are so excited to work with Elgin and Selena to tell this story of resilience, courage, adventure and humanity," she added.

"We are thrilled to get to work bringing Silvia’s incredible and inspiring story to life on screen," Budnick said.

