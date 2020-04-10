Selena Gomez Turns Her Dates Into Frogs in New 'Boyfriend' Music Video

Selena Gomez dropped her new music video for her song, "Boyfriend," on Friday, a dark twist on the age-old fairy tale of turning a frog into a prince.

The 27-year-old singer's latest song is about wanting a boyfriend but continuously picking the wrong partners. In the video, Gomez goes on a string of bad dates -- but looks fashionable and fabulous during all of them -- and eventually turns the men into frogs with the help of a magical purple perfume. She later puts all her frogs in a cage before taking one out to play with.

"I want a boyfriend," Gomez sings. "But I just keep hitting dead ends/Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut/Again and again."

The deluxe version of Gomez's album, Rare, which features new tracks "Boyfriend," "She" and "Souvenir," was released on Thursday. In an Instagram post earlier this week, the singer announced she's personally donating to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund and that in addition to her donation, $1 of every order from her official store will be donated to the cause. She also talked about the inspiration behind her new single.

"Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called 'Boyfriend,'" she wrote. "It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy."

"We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities," she continued. "Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic."

Still, fans couldn't help but speculate about the meaning behind her new songs -- particularly, "Souvenir," which some believe is about her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, thanks to some of its pointed lyrics that line up with moments in their 2017 relationship. Of course, some fans also think certain songs on The Weeknd's new album, After Hours, also reference the 30-year-old singer's highly publicized relationship with Gomez. Watch the video below for more:

