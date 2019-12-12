Selena Gomez Unveils Tracklist for New Album 'Rare'

Get excited, Selena Gomez fans!

Following the release of songs like "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now," and a performance at the 2019 American Music Awards, the singer finally revealed all the exciting details about her highly anticipated third studio album.

Titled Rare, the album will be available on Jan. 10, 2020, but Gomez is already giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect with an extended teaser trailer posted to her Instagram on Thursday.

"Can't believe I'm revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th," she captioned it. "It's the most honest music I've ever made and I can't wait for you to hear my heart. 🖤 You can preorder RARE now ✨."

See the full tracklist for Rare below:

1. "Rare"

2. "Dance Again"

3. "Look at Her Now"

4. "Lose You to Love Me"

5. "Ring"

6. "Vulnerable"

7. "People You Know"

8. "Let Me Get Me"

9. "Crowded Room" feat. 6LACK

10. "Kinda Crazy"

11. "Fun"

12. "Cut You Off"

13. "A Sweeter Place" feat. Kid Cudi

Additionally, a Target deluxe edition (available for pre-order here) will include previously released singles "Wolves" x Marshmello, "Back to You," "Bad Liar," "It Ain't Me" with Kygo, and "Fetish" feat. Gucci Mane.

But that's not all! Interscope Records also unveiled the official album art; which features a beautiful black and white shot of Gomez wearing a colorful T-shirt emblazoned with the album's name.

Interscope Records

Speaking with InStyle last month, Gomez said that she's "proud" of her "really, really powerful" 2019.

"I think every time the holidays come up, there's some part of you where you kind of sit and reflect on the year," she shared. "This year was really, really powerful for me. I can say that I'm so proud of how hard I worked."

"I can say this, and it might not sound right, but I've tried my hardest to make this the best album I've ever done," she continued. "And I feel like I lived up to the expectations."

