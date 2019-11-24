The stars came to slay the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards!

Music's biggest stars flocked to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday for the fan-voted awards show, hosted by multi-hyphenate Ciara. In addition to all the action that took place onstage -- performances from Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers among others -- major fashion moments were made on the red carpet from dazzling gowns to statement suits.

Swift shined in a sparkly dark green draped dress, a custom design by Julien Macdonald. The Artist of the Decade honoree paired the piece with black over-the-knee boots and black jewelry.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gomez wore a lighter shade of green than her bestie. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer chose a chartreuse Versace ruffled mini dress and matching pumps. She rocked a '90s-style sleek lob.

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Lizzo shut it down in a creamsicle orange tiered one-shoulder number by Valentino. The best part? She carried the tiniest purse we've ever seen.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

