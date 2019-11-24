All eyes are on Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards!

The 29-year-old singer made a grand entrance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, arriving at the red carpet fashionably late but in an outfit that was well worth the wait.

Swift wowed in a sparkly draped dark green dress, a custom design by Julien Macdonald, that revealed a peek of leg, paired with black over-the-knee boots.

For her beauty look, she rocked her signature bangs and her tresses swept to the side. She added on black geometric hoop earrings and rings.

Swift -- who is nominated in five categories, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock and Favorite Album for Lover -- could break the record for most AMA wins of all time. The Reading, Pennsylvania, native has already won 23 AMAs throughout her career. The late Michael Jackson currently holds the record with 24.

Swift will also be honored with the most coveted accolade of the night, the Artist of the Decade Award. Prior to accepting the prize, the "I Forgot That You Existed" singer is expected to take the stage to perform a medley of her hits.

The performance comes amid Swift's ongoing drama with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of her former label, Big Machine Records, whom she claimed were blocking her from singing her old songs at the AMAs earlier this month. Days of back-and-forth statements followed, with celebs taking sides. Last Monday, however, Big Machine released a statement sharing that they had come to an agreement to allow Swift to perform her music on the live show.

The 2019 American Music Awards kick off Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, click through the slideshow below for more fierce fashion from the red carpet:

