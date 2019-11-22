Scooter Braun is opening up about the impact of his feud with Taylor Swift.

Just hours after publicly speaking about his beef with Swift for the first time, the 38-year-old music executive took to social media to expand on his statement with a lengthy post.

Braun and Swift's spat began this summer, when the "Lover" singer accused Braun of "bullying" her after he purchased her former label, Big Machine Records, and thus her master recordings. It reignited earlier this month when Swift claimed that Big Machine's founder, Scott Borchetta, and Braun were blocking her from performing her older songs at the AMAs and preventing the release of an upcoming Netflix documentary. After back-and-forth statements, Big Machine said they'd reached an agreement to allow Swift to perform her songs at the AMAs.

"Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family. This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn't participate in a social media war," he said of his comments during a Q&A at the 2019 Entertainment Industry Conference, which was co-sponsored by Variety and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

"However I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats seen above," he continued of his wife, Yael Cohen, and their two kids, Jagger, 4, and Levi, 2. "I won't go into the details of this past week. I have been at a loss. Thinking of my wife and children, my team and their families, I have gone through a range of emotions on how to deal with this. I write this now only after a deep breathe [sic] and much reflection. I am certain there is no situation ever worth jeopardizing anyone's safety."

The music exec continued by writing, "I assume this was not your intention but it is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight and that your message can be interpreted by some in different ways."

Braun shared a screenshot of one such threat, which read, "Hi, why don't you just die with your children??? I will buy a gun tmr and them [sic] shoot you all in the head."

Braun went on to say that he was "disappointed" that Swift has "remained silent" after allegedly being notified by her attorney four days ago about the "ongoing threats."

"I'm still hopeful we can fix this," he wrote. "We are living in a time of pointless violence and as a husband and father I am concerned."

After writing about the "toxic division" in the world and the downfalls of expressing "opinions over social media," Braun went all the way back to address the beginning of the feud.

"To be frank I was shocked and disheartened to hear that my presence in the Big Machine deal caused you so much pain as the handful of times we have actually met I have always remembered them to be pleasant and respectful," he wrote, before insisting that he wants to "rectify the situation."

"I'm open to ALL possibilities. My attempts and calls to have an open discussion with you over the last six months have all been rejected," he claimed. "While some on your team and many of our mutual friends have tried to get you to the table, all have had no luck. It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict."

"At this point with safety becoming a concern I have no choice other than to publicly ask for us to come together and try to find a resolution," Braun continued. "I have tried repeatedly through your representatives to achieve a solution but unfortunately here were are. This game of telephone isn't working."

Braun noted that he's "frustrated with your accusations and respectfully disagree with many of your statements," but went on to add that "it is important that I am clear -- no artist should ever feel cornered or bullied."

"I have spent my entire career in service of creatives and artists, never the other way around," he wrote.

His attention then turned to the AMAs, telling Swift that she "can and should perform any song you would like at the AMAs."

"I have never and would never say otherwise," Braun wrote. "You do not need anyone's permission to do so legally but I am stating it here clearly and publicly so there is no more debate or confusion."

Braun concluded his lengthy note by reiterating that he "would like to find a resolution" and telling Swift that he "will make myself available whenever works for you."

"Many have told me that a meeting will never happen as this is not about truth or resolution but instead a narrative for you. I am hopeful that is not the case," he wrote. "I'm right here, ready to speak directly and respectfully. But if you would prefer to make large public statements while refusing to work towards resolving things amicably then I just pray that nobody gets seriously hurt in the process."

"I continue to wish you the best and hope we can resolve this," he wrote.

ET has reached out to Braun, Borchetta, Swift, Big Machine, Netflix and the AMAs for further comment.

