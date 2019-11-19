Scooter Braun is speaking out amid his feud with Taylor Swift.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the 38-year-old music executive shared a message that seems to allude to his ongoing spat with the 29-year-old pop star over the rights to her older music.

"Kindness is the only response," he posted, adding that those are "words to live by."

Words to live by 😁 pic.twitter.com/LG9ND0qzIv — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) November 19, 2019

Braun's post comes amid new developments in his feud with the "Paper Rings" singer, which was reignited last week after Swift claimed that Braun, Scott Borchetta, and Big Machine Records, her former label, were preventing her from performing her old songs at the 2019 American Music Awards in addition to hindering the release of a Netflix documentary about her.

"Right now, my performance at the AMAs, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I'm planning to play until November 2020 are a question mark," Swift wrote in part.

Amid back-and-forth statements from both sides -- during which Big Machine said Swift's narrative "does not exist" and alleged that they "do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere" -- celebs took sides, with Selena Gomez writing an #IStandWithTaylor message, and Justin Bieber coming out in support of Braun, his current manager.

On Monday, Big Machine Label Group released a statement insisting that they and "Dick Clark Productions have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists’ performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms. This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performance."

However, shortly after that statement's release, Dick Clark Productions told ET in a statement that, "At no time did Dick Clark Productions agree to, create, authorize or distribute a statement in partnership with Big Machine Label Group regarding Taylor Swift’s performance at the 2019 American Music Awards. Any final agreement on this matter needs to be made directly with Taylor Swift’s management team."

ET has reached out to Braun, Borchetta, Swift, Big Machine, Netflix and the AMAs for further comment.

