Camila Cabello looked heavenly on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The "Señorita" singer stunned in an ethereal Oscar de la Renta gown at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday for the fan-voted awards show.

Cabello was breathtaking in a fairy princess-like nude bustier tulle gown with vine detailing. She styled the dress with her long tresses braided, glowy makeup and platform sandals.

Cabello, who is nominated for her hit song in collaboration with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, will be taking the stage tonight to perform her new single, "Living Proof," from her upcoming album, Romance. Artist of the Decade honoree Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and the Jonas Brothers are also expected to perform.

See all the 2019 AMAs red carpet arrivals in the gallery below.

