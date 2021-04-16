Selena Quintanilla Celebrated by Fans on What Would Have Been Her 50th Birthday
Selena Quintanilla will never be forgotten.
Thanks to the late tejano singer's devoted fans, the "Como La Flor" singer received a slew of birthday tributes on what would have been her 50th birthday. Born April 16, 1971, Selena conquered Latin music and rose to fame in the '90s, becoming one of the first major female stars of the male-dominated genre.
Selena's life, however, was cut short when she died on March 31, 1995. But her legacy lives on through her unforgettable music, her family, fans and most recently the show Selena: The Series. As fans celebrated her birthday on Friday, #Selena50 began trending on Twitter with people sharing their favorite moments with The Queen of Tejano music.
"You would’ve been 50 today. Your legacy and life are still going strong. I always make sure of it. We miss you down here. HBD my love #Selena50 #selenaquintanilla," one user wrote.
"Her legacy and the doors she opened for latino artists in the music industry will always be remembered!" another tweeted.
Another user honored her by writing, "happy birthday to the legend and the one and only selena, my favorite person in the world and my role model. thank you so much for being part of my life and for making me so happy with your music, your legacy will always be alive."
See more birthday tributes below:
Last month, Selena was honored with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 GRAMMYs. Just this week, Netflix released the trailer for part two of Selena: The Series, which follows her life and work before her death. Christian Serratos embodies the Latin icon as her career skyrockets, as she struggles to balance performing and recording with both her marriage to Chris Perez and her relationship with her family.
When ET spoke with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, in March, she revealed what fans can expect from the second and final part of the series, noting that it will "cover the whole spectrum."
"This is coming into the part where Selena and Chris [Perez] elope and they get married," she said. "That's part of our life, that's part of the history of our family."
Part two of Selena: The Series will debut May 4 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.
