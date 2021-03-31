Selena Quintanilla's family is honoring the singer on the 26th anniversary of her death. Known as the "Queen of Tejano," Selena died on March 31, 1995. She rocketed to fame in the '90s as one of the first major female stars of the male-dominated genre.

Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, and her brother, A.B. Quintanilla, both shared tributes to their late sister on Instagram Tuesday night, marking the occasion with old photos and memories of the singer.

"Te amo y Te extrano ... (I love you and miss you)," Suzette wrote next to a photo of a white rose. She also took to her Instagram Story to post her favorite photo of her and her sister.

"My favorite photo of us. I miss this so so much!!!" Suzette captioned the throwback.

A.B. shared an edited image of his sister, noting how much he missed her.

"Miss ya Sister..," he wrote alongside the photo.

Selena's official fan page, Remembering Selena, made a full video of her 1993 concert, performed in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, available for 24 hours.

"Remembering Selena’s life, her music and legacy, we take a journey back to Selena y Los Dinos’ electrifying live performance held in her hometown of Corpus Christi on February 7, 1993 at the Memorial Coliseum," the fan page said of the video.

Christian Serratos, the star of Selena: The Series on Netflix, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself dressed up as the "Queen of Tejano" on her Instagram Story as well.

Seidy Lopez, who stars as Selena's mother, Marcella Quintanilla, on the Netflix series and as Deborah, Selena's friend in the 1997 self-titled film, also posted a photo of a rose in tribute to the late singer.

"It’s hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember " 🌹💜," Seidy wrote next to the photo of the purple flower.

Earlier this month, Selena was honored with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 GRAMMYs.

ET spoke with Suzette before the awards show, where she expressed how happy the late singer would be about receiving the honor.

"I think she would be over the moon. I think she would be very giddy about it. I think that she would probably have her social media handles and she would probably be posting tons of photos with it, I'm sure," Suzette expressed. "I go back to the other part of Selena, of her being a role model. And I think that it shines a huge light on that. That with hard work and dedication and with your family behind you and everything, that you can do so much. [It] doesn't matter where you come from as long as you have that drive and that passion and you can succeed."

Selena won her first GRAMMY for Best Mexican-American Album for Selena Live! at the 36th GRAMMY Awards in 1994, marking the first time a female Tejano artist won the category.

