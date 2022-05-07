Selling Sunset star Maya Vander is still in the healing process following a still birth nearly five months ago. And part of that healing process includes hoping for another pregnancy.

The luxury real estate agent made the revelation during Selling Sunset's first-ever reunion show (streaming now on Netflix). Host Tan France touched on the topic when he expressed his condolences and praised her for her courage and strength after she announced back in December that she had a still birth at 38 weeks.

"I have my moments, that's part of grief, and just take this opportunity to raise voice for stillbirth and pregnancy loss," she said. "I think part of healing is getting pregnant again. I hope I will. We'll see."

Vander -- who shares son Aiden, 2, and daughter, Elle, 1, with her husband, Dave -- said she counts herself "very lucky" to be the mother of "two beautiful children."

Back in December, the fan-favorite real estate agent revealed in an Instagram post the heartbreaking news. The post included a photo of an empty hospital bassinet. She captioned it, "Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date' question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason 💔💙."

Just days after the devastating news, Vander wanted closure to the tragic ordeal, and she wanted an answer to one simple question -- what happened? She told E! News, "I just don't know what happened, so that's the closure that I still don't have. Maybe with the autopsy we'll get the closure, but as of now everything is a big question mark."

Vander revealed during the reunion show that she finally got her hands on the autopsy report, which revealed what went wrong.

"We got the autopsy report about a month ago," she revealed. "We just got the autopsy back and it was just a bad accident with the [umbilical] cord mixed with some swallowed placenta."

It's a tough reality, but Vander said she's leaning on her husband's love and support.

"I'm doing much better and I have my husband," she said. "He's amazing. My kids are great. They keep me going and I have work and I'm busy, so I don't have time to sit and cry all day long."

