Christine Quinn won't be at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. A source tells ET that the Selling Sunset star "isn't invited" to this year's ceremony.

"Selling Sunset only got a certain number of tickets," the source says. "She's really shocked and knows that they are sending a stern message by excluding her."

ET has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Though Quinn won't be in attendance, she is up for an award at the ceremony. She and Chrishell Stause are nominated in the Best Fight category, and the Netflix series is up for the Best Docu-Reality Series trophy.

Stause and Emma Hernan are both set to present awards at the ceremony, and their Selling Sunset co-star, Heather Rae Young, has said that she's attending.

Quinn's exclusion from the ceremony comes after she stirred up major drama on season 5 of Selling Sunset. Hernan accused Quinn, through an "associate," of bribing one of her clients $5,000 to stop working with her. Quinn denied the allegation.

"It's a hundred percent facts," Hernan told ET. "... I don't understand the lies and everything else. I don't resonate with that. That's not who I am. That's not how I was raised."

During the Netflix series' reunion special, Quinn's boss, Jason Oppenheim, said that "there's not a place for her" at the brokerage firm following her alleged bribery stunt.

"Right now, there's not a place for her at the Oppenheim Group," he said. "Now, in the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding on her perspective on things, if she changes her behavior, if she brings in a big listing, there's a lot of reasons where I would consider her having a place at the Oppenheim Group, but right now, there is no place."

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, will kick off live from Barker Hangar on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Immediately following the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV will air the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, hosted by Tayshia Adams, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

