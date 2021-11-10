'Tis the season to score savings on all kinds of beauty products at Sephora, and beauty lovers can start shopping Sephora's early Black Friday sale ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The beauty retailer has kicked off their Holiday Savings Event, offering their Beauty Insider members up to 20% off sitewide.

Here's how the Sephora Holiday Savings Event works: Rouge members can take 20% off all orders when they shop from Nov. 5 to 15; VIB members can take 15% off all orders when they shop from Nov. 9 to 15;. regular Beauty Insider members can take 10% off all orders from Nov. 11 to 15.

If you're already not a member of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program, sign up now so you can get in on the savings on Nov. 11. It's free to join! Don't forget to the use the promo code YAYHOLIDAY at checkout to unlock the sitewide discount. Note, exclusions and terms apply. Two more things -- all Sephora Collection items are 30% off and get free shipping with the code FREESHIP.

This is the perfect event to stock up on your tried-and-true makeup, skincare and hair products or grab holiday gifts for loved ones -- definitely check out Sephora's beauty gifts sets!

For more early Black Friday deals that are already available to scoop up, check out Nordstrom Black Friday Deals, Macy's Black Friday Early Access, Best Buy tech deals, Kate Spade handbags and Target deals.

Shop the Sephora Holiday Savings Event and check out ET's top picks for beauty gifts and treats below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

