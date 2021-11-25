Sephora Black Friday Sale: Get 50% Off Bestsellers

Make your list and check it twice, because you can score huge savings on all kinds of beauty products at Sephora's Black Friday Sale. The beauty retailer's Black Friday Sale Event is offering up to 50% off bestsellers this weekend only.

If you're already not a member of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program, sign up now so you can get in on the savings. It's free to join! Plus, get free shipping with the offer code FREESHIP. Remember there may be shipping delays, but you can buy online and pick up at the store.

This is the perfect event to stock up on your tried-and-true makeup, skincare and hair care products or grab holiday gifts for loved ones -- definitely check out Sephora's beauty gifts sets!

For more early Black Friday deals that are already available to scoop up, check out Nordstrom Black Friday Deals, Macy's Black Friday Early Access, Best Buy tech deals, Kate Spade handbags and Target deals.

Shop the Sephora Holiday Savings Event and check out ET's top picks for beauty gifts and treats below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Shop More Beauty Gifts:

RELATED LINKS:

Le Creuset Dutch Oven Is 40% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Tory Burch Black Friday -- Shop Our Stylish Picks!

Coach Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 70% & an Extra 25% Off Everything

The Best Black Friday Deals Under $50

The Best Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale

Best Buy's Black Friday Sale is Live

Walmart Black Friday Deals: Shop AirPods, Air Fryers and More

The Best Apple Black Friday Deals: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Watches

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

The Best Black Friday TV Deals Already Available

Target Black Friday 2021: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Toys and More

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Save on Tech, Home, Kitchen and More