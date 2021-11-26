Make your beauty wishlist and check it twice, because you can now score huge savings on all kinds of top-rated beauty products at Sephora's Black Friday Sale 2021. The beauty retailer's Black Friday Sale Event is live and is offering up to 50% off bestsellers this weekend only -- including goodies from brands like Fenty Beauty, Peter Thomas Roth, Patrick Starrr, Lancome and so many more.

If you're already not a member of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program, sign up now so you can get in on the can't-miss Black Friday savings. It's free to join! Plus, get free shipping with the offer code FREESHIP. Remember there may be shipping delays, but you can still buy online and easily pick up at the store of your choice.

This is the perfect event to stock up on your tried-and-true makeup, skincare and hair care products or grab holiday gifts for loved ones -- definitely check out Sephora's beauty gifts sets! With Christmas and the holiday season just around the corner, there's no better time to get a head start on the end-of-year savings than now. Plus, with so many great Black Friday beauty deals currently available at Sephora, you can kick off your holiday shopping on the right foot -- and save big while you're at it.

For more early Black Friday deals that are already available to scoop up, check out Nordstrom Black Friday Deals, Macy's Black Friday Early Access, Best Buy tech deals, Kate Spade handbags and Target deals.

Shop the Sephora Black Friday 2021 sale ahead and check out ET's top picks for other beauty gifts and treats below (that double as great stocking stuffers, too).

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Shop More Beauty Gifts:

RELATED LINKS:

Le Creuset Dutch Oven Is 40% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Tory Burch Black Friday -- Shop Our Stylish Picks!

Coach Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 70% & an Extra 25% Off Everything

The Best Black Friday Deals Under $50

The Best Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale

Best Buy's Black Friday Sale is Live

Walmart Black Friday Deals: Shop AirPods, Air Fryers and More

The Best Apple Black Friday Deals: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Watches

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

The Best Black Friday TV Deals Already Available

Target Black Friday 2021: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Toys and More

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Save on Tech, Home, Kitchen and More