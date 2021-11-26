Shopping

Sephora Black Friday Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Bestsellers From Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay and More

By ETonline Staff
Make your beauty wishlist and check it twice, because you can now score huge savings on all kinds of top-rated beauty products at Sephora's Black Friday Sale 2021. The beauty retailer's Black Friday Sale Event is live and is offering up to 50% off bestsellers this weekend only -- including goodies from brands like Fenty Beauty, Peter Thomas Roth, Patrick Starrr, Lancome and so many more.

If you're already not a member of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program, sign up now so you can get in on the can't-miss Black Friday savings. It's free to join! Plus, get free shipping with the offer code FREESHIP. Remember there may be shipping delays, but you can still buy online and easily pick up at the store of your choice. 

This is the perfect event to stock up on your tried-and-true makeup, skincare and hair care products or grab holiday gifts for loved ones -- definitely check out Sephora's beauty gifts sets! With Christmas and the holiday season just around the corner, there's no better time to get a head start on the end-of-year savings than now. Plus, with so many great Black Friday beauty deals currently available at Sephora, you can kick off your holiday shopping on the right foot -- and save big while you're at it.

For more early Black Friday deals that are already available to scoop up, check out Nordstrom Black Friday DealsMacy's Black Friday Early AccessBest Buy tech dealsKate Spade handbags and Target deals

Shop the Sephora Black Friday 2021 sale ahead and check out ET's top picks for other beauty gifts and treats below (that double as great stocking stuffers, too).

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

AmorePacific Color Control Cushion Compact Broad Spectrum SPF 50+
AmorePacific Color Control Cushion Compact Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Sephora
AmorePacific Color Control Cushion Compact Broad Spectrum SPF 50+
This is among the beauty favorites from the Sephora Black Friday deals.
$75$53
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120
Sephora
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120
A highlighter brush from favorite brand Fenty Beauty by Rhianna is a must have (and it makes a great stocking stuffer).
$32$24
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
Sephora
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
This fluffy, lightweight cream boasts hyaluronic acid properties and provides hydration for skin for up to 72 hours, according to the retailer.
$52$26
Patrick Starrr Visionary Eyeshadow Palette
Patrick Starrr Visionary Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora
Patrick Starrr Visionary Eyeshadow Palette
If you don't know what kind of beauty product to give your favorite beauty lover, you can't go wrong with an eyeshadow palette at a Black Friday discount.
$42$21
Sephora Favorites Give Me Some Lip Balm Set
Sephora Favorites Give Me Some Lip Balm Set
Sephora
Sephora Favorites Give Me Some Lip Balm Set
If there are any makeup lovers in your life, you can get this lip gloss gift set with coveted brands at a deep discount this holiday season.
$30$21
Lancome Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara
Sephora
Lancome Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Stock up on the favorite Lancome Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara. 
$26$13
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse: Fantasy 4Sum 4-Piece Gloss Bomb Set
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse
Sephora
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse: Fantasy 4Sum 4-Piece Gloss Bomb Set
This limited-edition Fenty Beauty gift set is a great stocking stuffer. It comes with a full-size Gloss Bomb Cream and three brand new, set-exclusive shades of Gloss Bomb lip gloss. 
$38$29

 Shop More Beauty Gifts: 

Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
Sephora
Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
A Rare Beauty gift set that features founder Selena Gomez's favorite products. 
$30
Sephora Collection Complete Brush Set
Sephora Collection Complete Brush Set
Sephora
Sephora Collection Complete Brush Set
This set of seven soft, vegan brushes from Sephora will provide you with all the essential tools to complete your full-face makeup look.
$49
Kilian Paris Love, Don't Be Shy
Kilian Paris Love, Don't Be Shy
Sephora
Kilian Paris Love, Don't Be Shy
Treat yourself to the Kilian Paris Love, Don't Be Shy fragrance -- rumored to be reason for why celebs say Rihanna smells so good. 
$240
Briogeo Honey Hydration Don't Despair, Repair! Hair Repair Kit
Briogeo Honey Hydration
Sephora
Briogeo Honey Hydration Don't Despair, Repair! Hair Repair Kit
How adorable is this honey hair mask bottled in a bear bottle? This gift set comes with Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! hair care products.
$38
PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz
PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz
Sephora
PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz
Upgrade your cleansing routine with the on-sale PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz. 
$179
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
Sephora
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
The Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser foams up to cleanse the skin while keeping it soft and hydrated. It's a cult favorite! 
$22
Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer
Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer
Sephora
Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer
Prepare for winter with a moisturizer that feeds skin with hydration and an antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice for a healthy glow. 
$68

