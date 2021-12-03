Make your beauty wishlist and check it twice, because you can now score huge savings on all kinds of top-rated beauty products at Sephora's Beauty for All Event 2021. The beauty retailer's holiday Sale Event is live and is offering 20% off your entire order of skin care, hair care, and makeup and more -- plus 30% off all Sephora Collection until December 12. Just use the code GIFTEASY.

If you're already not a member of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program, sign up now so you can get in on the can't-miss savings no matter what your Insider member status is. It's free to join! Plus, get free shipping with the offer code FREESHIP. Remember there may be shipping delays, but you can still buy online and easily pick up at the store of your choice.

This is the perfect event to stock up on your tried-and-true makeup, skincare and hair care products or grab holiday gifts for loved ones -- definitely check out Sephora's beauty gifts sets! With Christmas and the holiday season just around the corner, there's no better time to get a head start on the end-of-year savings than now. Plus, if you didn't get a great Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal there are plenty of Beauty for All deals on your favorite brands currently available for you to get your holiday shopping done -- and save big while you're at it.

Shop the Sephora Beauty for All sale ahead and check out ET's top picks for other beauty gifts and treats below (that double as great stocking stuffers, too).

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Shop More Beauty Gifts:

