Sephora Perfume Sale 2021: Shop Last-Minute Gifts at Sephora's Fragrance for All Event

By ETonline Staff
Make your beauty wishlist and check it twice, because you can now score 20% off full-size fragrances at Sephora's Fragrance for All Event. The discounts are for Beauty Insider members with code FRAGRANCE20 but it’s free and easy to sign up if you want to take advantage of the holiday deal through December 24. 

If you're already not a member of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program, sign up now so you can get in on the can't-miss savings no matter what your Insider member status is. It's free to join! Even better, Beauty Insiders can also get free same-day delivery with code SAMEDAY, so all your last-minute gifting is taken care of. Remember there may be shipping delays, but you can still buy online and easily pick up at the store of your choice. 

Fragrances rarely go on sale at Sephora, unless it is a free travel-size gift with purchase or part of a gift set. This is the perfect event to stock up on your tried-and-true perfume or cologne or grab holiday gifts for loved ones. With Christmas just around the corner, there's no better time to get a head start on the end-of-year savings than now. 

Shop the Sephora Fragrance for All sale ahead and check out ET's top picks for other beauty gifts and treats below (that double as great stocking stuffers, too).

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Marc Jacobs Daisy
$108$86
Gucci Bloom
$108$86
Tom Ford Black Orchid
$136$109
Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ Beach Walk
$135$108
Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet
$86$68
Gucci Flora
$102$81
Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace
$135$108
Chloé Eau de Parfum
$132$105
Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne
$144$115
Dior J'adore Eau de Parfum
$138$110
Versace Dylan Blue Pour Femme
$72$57
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium
$130$104

 Shop More Beauty Gifts: 

Otherland Ultraviolet Jasmine Tea Vegan Candle
Give the gift of a jasmine tea scented home with this soy candle.
$36
Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer
Prepare for winter with a moisturizer that feeds skin with hydration and an antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice for a healthy glow and reduce the appearance of fine lines. 
$68
Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
A Rare Beauty gift set that features founder Selena Gomez's favorite products. 
$30
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
The Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser foams up to cleanse the skin while keeping it soft and hydrated. It's a cult favorite! 
$28$14
Kilian Paris Love, Don't Be Shy
Treat yourself to the Kilian Paris Love, Don't Be Shy fragrance -- rumored to be reason for why celebs say Rihanna smells so good. 
$240
PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz
Upgrade your cleansing routine with the on-sale PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz. 
$179
Briogeo Honey Hydration Don't Despair, Repair! Hair Repair Kit
How adorable is this honey hair mask bottled in a bear bottle? This gift set comes with Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! hair care products.
$38

