Sephora's Early Black Friday Sale Is Here -- Beauty Insider Members Get Up to 20% Off

By ETonline Staff
sephora holiday
Sephora

'Tis the season to score savings on all kinds of beauty products at Sephora, and beauty lovers can start shopping Sephora's early Black Friday sale ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The beauty retailer has kicked off their Holiday Savings Event, offering their Beauty Insider members up to 20% off sitewide. 

Here's how the Sephora Holiday Savings Event works: Rouge members can take 20% off all orders when they shop from Nov. 5 to 15; VIB members can take 15% off all orders when they shop from Nov. 9 to 15;. regular Beauty Insider members can take 10% off all orders from Nov. 11 to 15. 

If you're already not a member of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program, sign up now so you can get in on the savings on Nov. 11. It's free to join! Don't forget to the use the promo code YAYHOLIDAY at checkout to unlock the sitewide discount. Note, exclusions and terms apply. Two more things -- all Sephora Collection items are 30% off and get free shipping with the code FREESHIP

Beauty Insiders can get a great deal on the fan-favorite beauty brands Sephora carries, including Kiehl's, Tarte, First Aid Beauty, Lancome, Too Faced, Sunday Riley, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Urban Decay, Huda Beauty, Fenty Beauty, OUAI, Pat McGrath Labs, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Clinique, Bite Beauty, Kate Somerville, KVD Vegan Beauty and more. 

This is the perfect event to stock up on your tried-and-true makeup, skincare and hair products or grab holiday gifts for loved ones -- definitely check out Sephora's beauty gifts sets

For more early Black Friday deals that are already available to scoop up, check out Nordstrom Black Friday DealsMacy's Black Friday Early AccessBest Buy tech dealsKate Spade handbags and Target deals

Shop the Sephora Holiday Savings Event and check out ET's top picks for beauty gifts and treats below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
Sephora
Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
A Rare Beauty gift set that features founder Selena Gomez's favorite products. 
$30
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse: Fantasy 4Sum 4-Piece Gloss Bomb Set
Sephora
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse: Fantasy 4Sum 4-Piece Gloss Bomb Set
This limited-edition Fenty Beauty gift set is a great stocking stuffer. It comes with a full-size Gloss Bomb Cream and three brand new, set-exclusive shades of Gloss Bomb lip gloss. 
$38
Kilian Paris Love, Don't Be Shy
Sephora
Kilian Paris Love, Don't Be Shy
Treat yourself to the Kilian Paris Love, Don't Be Shy fragrance -- rumored to be reason for why celebs say Rihanna smells so good. 
$240
Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Limited Edition Set
Sephora
Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Limited Edition Set
The Dyson Airwrap is undoubtedly one of the hottest beauty gifts for the holidays. This set comes a travel bag, case and all of the attachments. Plus, it's in the new blue-and-copper shade. 
$599
Briogeo Honey Hydration Don't Despair, Repair! Hair Repair Kit
Sephora
Briogeo Honey Hydration Don't Despair, Repair! Hair Repair Kit
How adorable is this honey hair mask bottled in a bear bottle? This gift set comes with Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! hair care products.
$38
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
Sephora
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
The Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser foams up to cleanse the skin while keeping it soft and hydrated. It's a cult favorite! 
$22
Lancome Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Sephora
Lancome Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Stock up on the favorite Lancome Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara. 
$26
Tarte Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora
Tarte Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette
Get the Tarte Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette for daytime and nighttime makeup looks. 
$39
PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz
Sephora
Upgrade your cleansing routine with the on-sale PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz. 
$179$152

