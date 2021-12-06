Shopping

Sephora's First-Ever Beauty for All Sale is Here: Shop the Best Skincare, Makeup, & Dyson Hair Care Deals

Make your beauty wishlist and check it twice, because you can now score huge savings on all kinds of top-rated beauty products at Sephora's Beauty for All Event 2021. The beauty retailer's holiday Sale Event is live and is offering 20% off your entire order of skin care, hair care, and makeup and more -- plus 30% off all Sephora Collection until December 12. Just use the code GIFTEASY.

If you're already not a member of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program, sign up now so you can get in on the can't-miss savings no matter what your Insider member status is. It's free to join! Plus, get free shipping with the offer code FREESHIP. Remember there may be shipping delays, but you can still buy online and easily pick up at the store of your choice. 

This is the perfect event to stock up on your tried-and-true makeup, skincare and hair care products or grab holiday gifts for loved ones -- definitely check out Sephora's beauty gifts sets! With Christmas and the holiday season just around the corner, there's no better time to get a head start on the end-of-year savings than now. Plus, if you didn't get a great Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal there are plenty of Beauty for All deals on your favorite brands currently available for you to get your holiday shopping done -- and save big while you're at it.

Shop the Sephora Beauty for All sale ahead and check out ET's top picks for other beauty gifts and treats below (that double as great stocking stuffers, too).

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Dyson Supersonic Limited Edition Set
This new special gift edition features the Dyson Supersonic and a matching storage case to neatly store your dryer. 
$429$343
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
$399$319
Tatcha The Essence Skincare Boosting Treatment
$105$84
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set
A four-piece lip set featuring Charlotte's iconic Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick and Lip Cheat Pencil. 
$71$45
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
This fluffy, lightweight cream boasts hyaluronic acid properties and provides hydration for skin for up to 72 hours, according to the retailer.
$52$41
Kiehl's Brighten Up & Glow Set
A collection including three full sizes of Kiehl's bestselling brightening and hydration essentials. 
$92$70
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
$209$167
Pat McGrath Labs Celestial Odyssey Eyeshadow Palette
This limited edition 18-shade palette delivers wearable extraterrestrial effects in five finishes.
$78$62
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One AHA Lactic Acid Treatment
$122$97
ghd Air 1600W Professional Hair Dryer
$200$159
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
$34$27
Sephora Collection House of Lashes x Patrick Ta
At this price, long lashes should be your holiday goals. The House of Lashes x Sephora Collection Multidimensional Prism Lashes
$18$7
Fenty Skin Instant Reset Brightening Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream
For a refillable moisturizer, this one from Fenty Skin is a lightweight gel that makes dry skin smooth and bright. 
$36$29
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse: Fantasy 4Sum 4-Piece Gloss Bomb Set
This limited-edition Fenty Beauty gift set is a great stocking stuffer. It comes with a full-size Gloss Bomb Cream and three brand new, set-exclusive shades of Gloss Bomb lip gloss. 
$38$30
AmorePacific Color Control Cushion Compact Broad Spectrum SPF 50+
This is among the beauty favorites from the Sephora Black Friday deals.
$75$60
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120
A highlighter brush from favorite brand Fenty Beauty by Rhianna is a must have (and it makes a great stocking stuffer).
$32$26
Lancome Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Stock up on the favorite Lancome Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara. 
$26$20
Patrick Starrr Visionary Eyeshadow Palette
If you don't know what kind of beauty product to give your favorite beauty lover, you can't go wrong with an eyeshadow palette at a Black Friday discount.
$42$21
The Phluid Project Fanny Pack Fragrance Set
Beauty lovers with a penchant for fragrance will love this set of travel-ready gift set comes with a holographic fanny pack with two gender-free, bi-phase perfumes inside -- Balance, a fresh and clean citrus scent, and Transcend, a warm and sensual woody scent.
$42$34

 Shop More Beauty Gifts: 

Otherland Ultraviolet Jasmine Tea Vegan Candle
Give the gift of a jasmine tea scented home with this soy candle.
$36
Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer
Prepare for winter with a moisturizer that feeds skin with hydration and an antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice for a healthy glow and reduce the appearance of fine lines. 
$68
Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
A Rare Beauty gift set that features founder Selena Gomez's favorite products. 
$30
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
The Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser foams up to cleanse the skin while keeping it soft and hydrated. It's a cult favorite! 
$28$14
Kilian Paris Love, Don't Be Shy
Treat yourself to the Kilian Paris Love, Don't Be Shy fragrance -- rumored to be reason for why celebs say Rihanna smells so good. 
$240
PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz
Upgrade your cleansing routine with the on-sale PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz. 
$179
Briogeo Honey Hydration Don't Despair, Repair! Hair Repair Kit
How adorable is this honey hair mask bottled in a bear bottle? This gift set comes with Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! hair care products.
$38

