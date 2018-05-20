Serena Willams and Priyanka Chopra Show Off Their Amazing Royal Wedding Reception Looks

Serena Williams is used to great serves on the tennis court, but on Saturday she served up great looks!

After wowing earlier in the day at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony in rose Versace, the 36-year-old tennis champ headed to the reception in a second stunning outfit.

Williams' Valentino gown featured a black sleeveless bodice with thin straps atop a lush, floral skirt printed with oversized yellow, red and white blooms. She accessorized with a dazzling, jeweled necklace.

The new mom posed for pics with husband Alexis Ohanian and, via Instagram, gave a shoutout to Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli for her making her "look special on this special evening."

Williams also revealed her secret to comfort on formal occasions: sneakers!

The multiple grand slam-winner let on to her "little known fact" in a short video, where she can clearly be seen wearing sneakers as she hikes up her floor-length gown to walk.

"Little known fact: I often wear sneakers under my evening gown," she wrote on Instagram. "These @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli gave to me last min. I told him be careful I tend to be comfy for long nights #beingserena."

Also debuting another glamazon look was Priyanka Chopra, who swapped out her custom Vivienne Westwood from the ceremony for a dreamy gold Dior gown for the reception.

Pictures of the Quantico actress were shared to Instagram by stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

Both women were among the new Duchess of Sussex's celebrity pals to be invited to her star-studded royal wedding to Prince Harry.

