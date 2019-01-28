It's about to be a match-up of the true tennis greats... where you least expect it.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's Lip Sync Battle, a couple of tennis super stars are swapping the court with the stage when pro Andy Roddick, 36, goes up against his wife Brooklyn Decker, 31, on the hit Paramount series. The preview features a camo-clad Decker kicking off her performance to Beyoncé's "Sorry" by revealing an epic Serena Williams cameo.

The surprise appearance of Williams, who danced in Bey's original 2016 Lemonade clip, left Roddick's jaw practically on the floor as the tennis champion gyrated in a black leotard and knee-high boots on top of a bus prop. The crowd -- and Lip Sync Battle co-host Chrissy Teigen -- went wild as Williams, 37, reprised her "Sorry" moves.

After the duo leaves the stage, the tennis star gushes to LL Cool J about the performance, saying, "Oh my god, it was so fun! It was so fun. We’re here to win this."

The original "Sorry" music video features Williams in similar skin-tight attire, twerking alongside a lounging Beyoncé. When asked about her cameo in the video, Williams told WSJ Magazine that she "got really sore from dancing."

The all-new Lip Sync Battle airs Thursday, January 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

