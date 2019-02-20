You can now shop Serena Williams' closet!

The tennis pro announced her new role on the Board of Directors for the digital secondhand marketplace, Poshmark, on Tuesday, along with the exciting news that she's selling pieces from her own closet on the app.

"Poshmark is disrupting retail by making shopping and selling social again, and I love working with a company that gives anyone an opportunity to become an entrepreneur. I’m also excited for the community to shop my Posh Closet for Charity, which will benefit a cause that’s very important to me," Williams said in the press release.

Williams' selects include very special items, including a blue Zara kimono she wore to the 2017 French Open and a custom-made Gucci jacket.

Courtesy of Poshmark

All proceeds will benefit her non-profit organization Yetunde Price Resource Center, which works to help victims of senseless violence to recover.

