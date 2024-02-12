Serena Williams is embracing her body in its current form!

On Monday, the Grand Slam champion took to Instagram to share a picture of herself holding hew newborn daughter, Adira, while posing in a bikini. In the moment, Williams took time to give her new postpartum body some love.

"Loving yourself is essential. I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life," the 42-year-old retired tennis pro wrote. "Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect. I love that I smell like milk - that milk sustains @adiraohanian I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it’s a change that has been well worth it. So start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you."

World Red Eye

"Ok, now I’m about to go to the gym 🤪 Serena," she ended her post.

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed the second child in August. Together, the pair also share daughter Olympia, 6.

Since welcoming her daughter and retiring from professional tennis, Williams has been candid about the changes she has experienced.

In January, the mother of two took to Instagram to share a video documenting her struggle as she tried to get into a denim Valentino skirt. In the clip, she notes that she purchased the skirt while she was pregnant with the "goal" to fit into it around the time she was trying it on.

"I was like, 'I'm gonna be able to fit this when I don't have a belly," Williams said of the floor-length skirt. "I can't fit it."

In November, Williams stepped out in style during the CFDA Fashion Awards. For the occasion, the athlete wore a dazzling black gown by Thom Brown. During the stylish night out, Williams spoke about her relationship with fashion.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"I just feel like you can be yourself in fashion -- especially in sports, you know? I use my platform to be myself and also to show myself in fashion. It was like my runway," Williams shared. "So for me, that's what means the most."

