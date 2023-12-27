Just four months into her new position as a big sister, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's daughter Olympia is showing what it's like to help out her sibling.

In an adorable video posted to Instagram, the 42-year-old tennis player showed off her older daughter, 6, assisting baby sister Adira, 4 months, as she got in a little workout on the floor. The clip shows Olympia grasping onto her sister's hands and lifting her up into a standing position and lowering her to the ground as mom Serena sits by and supports the newborn's neck and head as she is lowered onto a pillow.

"We all work out in this family. @adiraohanian @olympiaohanian 💪🏿" wrote the tennis legend in an Instagram post over the holiday weekend.

In the clip, Serena speaks what appears to be French to her two children -- which many fans online pointed out is just one of the 23-time Grand Slam winner's impressive list of skills. After performances in the French Open in 2016 and 2018, the professional athlete gave her on-court interviews in the country's native language.

On top of French, the esteemed tennis star has also stated she speaks Italian and Spanish to varying degrees.

While talking to Olympia and Adira in her Instagram video, Serena tells Olympia "doucement," "assez," "en bas" and "comme ça," which translate to "gently," "enough," "lower" and "like that," respectively.

The comment section of Serena's post was quickly flooded with impressed fans and followers who did not know about her affinity for languages.

"Judging by the comments, a lot of people never watched Serena’s French Open wins," one person wrote.

"That's good talking to the kids in other languages.. they learn fast.. Joyeux Noel à la famille 🎄," another shared.

In November, ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Serena at the CFDA Fashion Awards and the superstar tennis player said that Olympia was very excited to be an older sister.

"She's navigating it. She loves it," she shared. "Adira's like a tiny, little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis."

According to Williams, Olympia "prayed for a sister," so she's been happy about how everything's worked out.

