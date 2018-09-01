Serena Williams is reminiscing on her journey to motherhood.

The 36-year-old tennis pro took to her Instagram Story on Friday to look back at her pregnancy, just one day before her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian's, first birthday. Williams recently revealed that she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, will not be celebrating their daughter's birthday due to their religious beliefs.

In the videos she posted to Instagram, however, the athlete couldn't be more excited to finally meet her little girl. "Today is the day we are going to the hospital, but later tonight. And I'm getting induced because you didn't come," she said in a clip meant for her daughter to one day watch.

Williams, who showed off her pregnant belly in the videos, then posted a clip from the hospital. "We're just getting started," she revealed. "This is a production."

During a press conference surrounding the U.S. Open last week, Williams shared that as Jevovah's Witnesses, "Olympia doesn't celebrate birthdays." Those who subscribe to the Christian denomination don't observe Christmas, Easter, birthdays and many other holidays.

Williams welcomed her baby girl on Sept. 1, 2017, in an emergency C-section after her heart rate dropped dangerously low during Williams’ contractions. While the tennis champ gushed to Vogue over the "amazing feeling" of meeting her daughter for the first time, she suffered a series of health issues in the hospital.

