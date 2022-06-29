Serena Williams Stays Positive After 'Insane and Intense' Wimbledon Loss: 'Onward and Up'
Serena Williams is keeping it positive after her unexpected Wimbledon loss.
The 40-year-old athlete made her comeback to the annual tennis tournament after pulling out of 2021's Wimbledon due to a leg injury she sustained during her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.
Her time at the tournament was cut short, however, when she was defeated by France's Harmony Tan in her first singles match. The match went on for three hours and 11 minutes and marks the third time Williams failed to advance past the first round of a Grand Slam.
On Tuesday, the tennis legend opened up about her return to the courts on Instagram, calling it "insane and intense."
"Not the result I came for, but my goodness I enjoyed that," she wrote in the caption alongside a picture of herself waving to the crowd. "I hope you did as well. Onward and up. ☺️☺️"
This year was Williams' 21st time playing at Wimbledon, a competition in which she had reached the championship match 11 times -- and won seven -- in the previous 20 occasions.
Tan -- who made her mark with the match during her Wimbledon debut -- was emotional when addressing the media after her win, admitting that having to face Williams had been an intimidating thought. "She's a superstar. When I was young, I was watching her so many times on the TV," Tan said. "When I saw the draw, I was really scared. She's such a legend. I thought if I can win one game, two games, that would be really good for me."
Per CBS Sports, Williams said she felt OK with her performance and took it easy on herself after the loss because she knew her long absence was going to affect her.
"It was definitely a very long battle and fight," she said during the post-match press conference. "It's definitely better than last year, that's a start."
When asked if this was her last time at the All England Club, Williams said she is not summing up her legacy quite yet and that when it comes to her future, she is taking it day by day. "I don't know. Obviously we are in the summer now so, like I said coming into this, I'm just playing for right now and seeing how I feel. Just go from there," she added.
RELATED CONTENT
Serena Williams Admits She Worried About Her Career After Leg Injury
Serena Williams Hints She's Preparing to Compete in Wimbledon
Why Serena Williams Is Not Teaching Tennis to Olympia Herself
Serena Williams Honored by Nike With Building Named After Her