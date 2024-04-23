Several Crew Members Injured on Set of Eddie Murphy Movie 'The Pickup'

Several crew members working on Eddie Murphy's new film, The Pickup, are recovering after an incident on set over the weekend.

According to an Amazon MGM Studios spokesperson, the company is currently investigating and has very little details at this time as to how the mishap unfolded.

"On April 20, an accident occurred on the set of The Pickup during a rehearsed 2nd unit action sequence. Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result," the spokesperson told ET on Tuesday.

Eddie Murphy on set of 'The Pickup' - Oquendo/Backgrid / BACKGRID

According to a report from the Associated Press, the injuries stem from a chaotic moment in which a truck on the Georgia set locked up and slammed into another vehicle. The film's stars, Murphy, Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, were not there for the incident.

A crew member, who did not disclose their name, shared with the outlet that the situation was a "freak accident" and that it was not a "complicated or dangerous stunt."

The person added that those injured are dealing with maladies ranging from bruises to broken bones and that several crew members were taken to the hospital where one remained as of Tuesday. All are expected to recover, the crew member shared.

For their part, the Amazon MGM Studios rep says that the investigation is still early on but they are committed to ensuring that another incident like this does not happen in the future.

"We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering," the spokesperson continued.

They added, "The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot."

Murphy, Palmer and Davidson have not released statements in relation to the incident at this time. The film also stars Eva Longoria and Marshawn Lynch.

The movie, which does not have a release date, is directed by Barbershop and Taxi director Tim Story. Plot details have yet to be released.

