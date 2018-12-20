A New York judge has ruled a sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein can move forward. The case has been clouded by allegations that police acted improperly in the investigation that led to his arrest.



Judge James Burke ruled Thursday after a flurry of court papers in which Weinstein's lawyers say the case has devolved into chaos and prosecutors argue there's ample evidence to move forward to trial.

Weinstein, 66, seized on the alleged police misconduct and putting forth a witness who says his rape accuser pressured her to corroborate her story, and his lawyer asked the judge to toss the case.

Weinstein's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said the case was "irreparably tainted" by police Det. Nicholas DiGaudio's alleged interference with a witness and an accuser.

"The only reasonably prudent decision would be to stop this chaos now," Brafman said in a court filing.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Wilson fired back, saying "there is no possibility" that the allegations against DiGaudio "in any way impaired the integrity of the grand jury or prejudiced the defendant."

Weinstein arrived at the Manhattan courthouse shortly before 9:30 a.m. and walked with Brafman past a a group of reporters that had gathered there.

The allegations

Weinstein is charged with raping a woman he knew in a hotel room in March 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006 at his Manhattan apartment. He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.



The case has been heavily scrutinized in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which exploded last year after numerous women made allegations against Weinstein.

Alleged police misconduct

Weinstein's case started to turn in October when Manhattan prosecutors dropped one of the charges after evidence surfaced that DiGaudio instructed a potential witness in the case to keep some of her doubts about the veracity of the allegations to herself.

DiGaudio allegedly told the witness last February that "less is more" but kept prosecutors in the dark. That witness never testified before the grand jury that indicted Weinstein.

Prosecutors also disclosed an allegation that DiGaudio urged the 2013 rape accuser to delete private material from her cellphones before handing them over to the DA's office. Prosecutors said the material didn't pertain to Weinstein and the woman wound up not deleting anything.

Late last month, Weinstein's lawyers said they spoke to a woman who said the rape accuser asked her to corroborate her allegations, but the friend wouldn't "make up a story."

The friend told investigators that Weinstein and the accuser had been "hooking up" consensually for a while and that she never heard her say anything bad about him until last year, Weinstein's lawyer, Ben Brafman, said in a court filing.

This story was originally published on CBS News on Dec. 20, 2018 at 9:57 a.m. ET.

