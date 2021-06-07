'Shadow and Bone' Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

It's official! The beloved fantasy series Shadow and Bone has been renewed for season 2 on Netflix. The first season of the show was released on April 23 and is based off two series of books in the Grishaverse created by author Leigh Bardugo.

The news was announced at Netflix Geeked's first-ever Geeked Week, a virtual fan event. The cast also appeared in a cute announcement video to share the news.

"Your summoning powers worked," Kit Young (Jesper Fahey) says in the clip. Ben Barnes (General Kirigan) then declares, "Spoiler alert, I'll see you in season 2." Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov) adds, "Shadow and Bone is officially returning for a second season!"

The second season will feature eight new 1-hour episodes.

Author Bardugo shared a statement following the renewal news, saying, “I've been writing in the Grishaverse for nearly 10 years now, so I'm thrilled we get to keep this adventure going. There are so many places we've barely gotten to visit and I can't wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes, and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore. It's going to be real magic to see our brilliant, talented cast expand.”

Original stars, including Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik) and Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), are all set to return.

